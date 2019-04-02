Man meets two good samaritans who saved his life after he fell seriously ill at the wheel

Kiren Gilmore, PC Sam Claxton, Peter Rowley and Colin Marshall Picture ESSEX POLICE Archant

A man who became seriously ill at the wheel has had the chance to meet the two good samaritans who helped save his life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Rowley, 68, from Steeple in Essex, became ill as he was driving along Maldon Road at around 6.30pm on November 18 last year.

Motorist Colin Marshall, from nearby St Lawrence, was driving by when he noticed Mr Rowley slumped at the wheel.

He checked Mr Rowley’s pulse before flagging down Kiren Gilmore, from Aldeburgh in Suffolk,

Thankfully, Mr Gilmore was first aid trained and managed to perform CPR on Mr Rowley until ambulance staff and police arrived on scene.

Mr Rowley was rushed to hospital, where remained for three months recovering before he was discharged.

He said he would not have survived had it not been for his two good samaritans.

“I suffered a hypoxic brain injury and had to have a coronary intervention to my right artery,” he said.

“Without the intervention of Colin and Kiren, I would not be here today for sure.

“The quick actions of these men saved my life and I’ll be forever grateful.”

Mr Gilmore said he learned life-saving CPR while volunteering as a coastguard.

He said: “It was helpful as I kept a cool head in this situation.

“This incident was the first time I’d put the training into practice.

“I guess two strangers came together to save another stranger.

“It was humanity at its finest.

“I did fear the worse and it was a huge relief when I got the message to say Peter was okay and doing well.”

Colin said: “I was on my way to work, I saw Peter’s car in the ditch and noticed he was still inside with his engine and wheels running.

“Peter was very fortunate and I am really pleased that he made it and has since made a recovery.”

PC Sam Claxton, who arrived at the scene and investigated the collision, said: “The quick actions of Colin and Kiren undoubtedly saved Peter’s life.

“It is fantastic to be able to bring these three back together, an opportunity that would not have been possible without the help of two passing motorists.”