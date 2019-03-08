E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New millionaire in Essex as man wins big on Premium Bonds

PUBLISHED: 08:18 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 01 October 2019

A man has won over £1 million thanks to Premium Bonds Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

A man has won over £1 million thanks to Premium Bonds Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Copyright tOrange.biz This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

A man from Essex is one of two people to have won £1 million in the Premium Bond jackpot this month.

Little more is known about the winner other than that the winning bond was purchased over 20 years ago in August 1999 and was part of a £4,000 holding.

The winning bond number was 086KL514893.

You may also want to watch:

The man was the second Premium Bond winner millionaire in Essex in as many months, the third this year and the 11th in total.

Over 44,000 prizes remain unclaimed in Essex with a total value of more than £1.6 million.

The highest unclaimed prize is for £25,000 and was won in May 2014, the bond number was 135MM985708.

The oldest unclaimed prize dates back over 50 years to February 1964 and is worth £25, the bond number was 3AT735772.

Jill Waters, NS&I Chief Executive, said: "It's fantastic to see the randomness of Premium Bonds being shown with October's winners, one new Premium Bonds millionaire holding the maximum investment and only buying the winning Bond exactly two years ago, while the other purchasing the chosen Bond over 20 years ago and holding only £4,000 in total."

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New millionaire in Essex as man wins big on Premium Bonds

A man has won over £1 million thanks to Premium Bonds Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Britain’s Got Talent finalists Dave and Finn abseil in Suffolk ahead of big event

Dave Wardell with Finn Picture: DK9 SECURITY

Plans for ‘care village’ in Beccles set for green light from council

A retirement community could be built on the former Ingate Ironworks site in Beccles. Photo: McCarthy and Stone.

Breaking news for Tuesday from across Suffolk and Essex

Breaking news from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Karl Fuller: Double curse lifted, but concerned about lack of Saturday home games ahead...

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring to give Town their fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists