A man from Essex is one of two people to have won £1 million in the Premium Bond jackpot this month.

Little more is known about the winner other than that the winning bond was purchased over 20 years ago in August 1999 and was part of a £4,000 holding.

The winning bond number was 086KL514893.

The man was the second Premium Bond winner millionaire in Essex in as many months, the third this year and the 11th in total.

Over 44,000 prizes remain unclaimed in Essex with a total value of more than £1.6 million.

The highest unclaimed prize is for £25,000 and was won in May 2014, the bond number was 135MM985708.

The oldest unclaimed prize dates back over 50 years to February 1964 and is worth £25, the bond number was 3AT735772.

Jill Waters, NS&I Chief Executive, said: "It's fantastic to see the randomness of Premium Bonds being shown with October's winners, one new Premium Bonds millionaire holding the maximum investment and only buying the winning Bond exactly two years ago, while the other purchasing the chosen Bond over 20 years ago and holding only £4,000 in total."