Published: 5:16 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 5:17 PM December 17, 2020

Bury St Edmunds man warned he faces jail over threatening messages sent to former partner - Credit: Archant

The trial of a Colchester man accused of stealing more than £6,000 during burglaries at branches of The Works in Suffolk and Norfolk will take place next year.

George Welford, 53, of View Road, Cliffewoods, Colchester, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( December 17) to burglaries at branches of The Works in Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds, Thetford and Dereham in January and February this year.

He is alleged to have stolen £1,500 from the branches in Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds and Thetford and £1,700 from the Dereham branch.

Welford’s trial, which is expected to last three or four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing November 29 next year.