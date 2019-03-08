Sunshine and Showers

Essex man wanted by police after breaching probation conditions

PUBLISHED: 10:49 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 13 April 2019

Lewis McKinney is wanted by police for breaching the conditions of his probation Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Lewis McKinney is wanted by police for breaching the conditions of his probation Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police are searching for a man with links to the Clacton and Tendring areas of Essex after he breached the conditions of his probation.

Lewis McKinney, 28, is 5ft 11in tall and has ‘LM’ tattooed on the left side of his neck, ‘Mum & Dad’ tattooed on both wrists and ‘Carpe Diem’ tattooed on his right hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Essex Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

