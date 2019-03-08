Police continue appeal for wanted man

Police are continuing to appeal for information to find a wanted Colchester man.

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail conditions.

Officers believe he may have previously been working in Colchester or Clacton. He also has links to Kent, Swansea and Norfolk.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote Operation Oslo.

People can also email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org