E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police continue appeal for wanted man

PUBLISHED: 09:32 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 20 August 2019

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police are continuing to appeal for information to find a wanted Colchester man.

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail conditions.

You may also want to watch:

Officers believe he may have previously been working in Colchester or Clacton. He also has links to Kent, Swansea and Norfolk.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote Operation Oslo.

People can also email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Is mega £2.7bn Greene King sale deal bad for UK’s beer scene?

CAMRA is concerned about potential effects of Greene King sale deal on the drink scene Picture: JASON BYET

Police continue appeal for wanted man

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Meet the opposition: AFC Wimbledon cherishing the big away days after a great escape

Wimbledon's manager Wally Downes. Photo: PA

Prisoner admits escaping from jail

Darren Weinling has been sentenced after admitting to absconding from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the man from Adnams: Dr Andy Wood - who is he?

Dr Andy Wood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists