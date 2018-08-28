Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Call for more street lighting and CCTV to help reduce night-time attacks

PUBLISHED: 16:58 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 19 November 2018

The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Archant

More street lighting and CCTV cameras are being demanded after an alleged sexual assault in an alleyway - hours after a march against sexual violence.

The assault is reported to have happened in St Botolph's Church Walk Picture: GOOGLEThe assault is reported to have happened in St Botolph's Church Walk Picture: GOOGLE

On Saturday, November 17 hundreds of women marched through the centre of Colchester calling for an end to violence against women.

At 3.20am on Sunday, November 18 a woman in her 20s alleged being sexually assaulted in a side street in the town centre, meters from the route of the march in St Botholph’s Church Walk.

Darius Laws, leader of the Colchester Conservatives and councillor for the ward the alleged attack occurred in, said: “I think what needs to be looked at, especially in Castle ward, are the key walking routes.

“We need to look at the lighting in these areas and then potentially the CCTV cameras.

The alley near Queen Street in Colchester was the site of an alleged sexual assault. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGEThe alley near Queen Street in Colchester was the site of an alleged sexual assault. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

“It doesn’t take a genius to see that any CCTV cameras are going to be hampered by the dark.

“The fact that it happened so soon after the Reclaim the Night march just goes to show that there is more work to be done to make the streets in Colchester safe.

“We have to accept that if we are going to build a night-time economy for the town, we are going to have people on the streets at night and they need to be kept safe.”

Organised by Colchester-based charity CARA (Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse), the Reclaim the Night march on Saturday night aimed to create a safe space for women by filling the streets with light and noise, creating a encouraging and empowering environment.

Sarah Clementson, CARA manager and march organiser, said: “We stood shoulder-to-shoulder to take a stand against male violence towards women.

“We made the hidden visible. We stood together and said this violence is not okay.

“We will not be silenced and this has to stop.”

An Essex Police spokesman said specialist officers were supporting the victim.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened or has any information that could assist with our investigation to call,” a spokesman said.

People are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 199 of November 18 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

6 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Call for more street lighting and CCTV to help reduce night-time attacks

14 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

More street lighting and CCTV cameras are being demanded after an alleged sexual assault in an alleyway - hours after a march against sexual violence.

Police appeal after racially aggravated assault on the A12

29 minutes ago Will Jefford
The assualt happened following the closure of the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Police are appealing for information after a man was racially abused and then hit by a car on the A12.

Is targeting drug dealing hotspots simply moving the problem around?

59 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fears have been raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Burglars steal jewellery including gold bracelets and rings in break-in

15:35 Andrew Papworth
Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Gold bracelets, rings, pearl necklaces and earrings were stolen in a burglary in a Suffolk village.

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

15:27 Jessica Hill
Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

More than 100 people could be facing the prospect of losing their jobs this Christmas in one Suffolk town.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24