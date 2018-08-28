New

‘There’s no justice’ – Police reveal outcome of patient deaths probe

Police will take no further action following a major investigation into up to 25 deaths at an Essex mental health trust, families have been informed.

Senior officers from Essex Police’s major crime team made the announcement at a two-and-a-half hour meeting last night, attended by relatives of patients treated at mental health units across the county.

Detectives said police will not be taking any action against the North Essex Partnership University Trust (NEP), after a large-scale investigation into up to 25 deaths in its care since 2000.

This morning, senior investigating officer and temporary Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate – which launched an inquiry into deaths at nine facilities in January 2017 – outlined its conclusion.

‘Clear and basic failings discovered’

“This has been a lengthy and complex investigation during which we have liaised with healthcare and criminal justice partners and examined a wealth of information and evidence,” said temporary Det Supt Jennings.

“Our investigation found a number of areas of concern about the way in which the NEP historically managed the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable adults in the cases we examined during the period falling within the scope of the investigation and involving nine establishments.

“As part of our investigation we identified clear and basic failings which in our opinion should have been easily overcome, these however did not meet the evidential threshold to proceed for a charge of manslaughter.”

Areas of concern identified by Essex Police included policies in relation to searching, leave and observations, care plans and packages, communication between staff and families, the accessibility of information regarding patients, and the appointment of appropriate staff.

He added: “We would like to acknowledge the support, patience and co-operation of all of the families concerned in this investigation.

“We fully understand it has been an extremely difficult time for them and we know our decision will not be the news they wanted to hear.

“But I want to assure them that my team carried out a thorough and extensive investigation and, whilst we have not been able to meet the evidential threshold to bring charges for corporate manslaughter, we will continue to assist our HSE colleagues in their continued investigation into the management of ligature risks.”

A report of Essex Police’s full findings will be made available at the conclusion of that investigation, temporary Det Supt Jennings confirmed.

‘It’s been a torturous process’ – Families’ anger and sadness at outcome

Seven patients are believed to have died at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford, where Melanie Leahy’s son Matthew was found dead in November 2012.

“It was a two hour 20 minutes speaking of very upset, angry, emotional families,” she said of last night’s meeting.

“At the moment there’s no accountability to be had anywhere.

“It’s just sickening, that realisation.

She added: “So many people have died but there’s been not one person accountable for any failings.

“There has been no justice for any of our loved ones whatsoever.”

An inquest into her 20-year-old son’s death found he had been subjected to a series of failings and missed opportunities.

Mrs Leahy campaigned for years for the police investigation – having taken her son’s case and those of other families to various watchdogs, ombudsmen, and the Health and Safety Executive.

“It’s been such a torturous process,” she added.

“I feel absolutely deflated, I feel ashamed of every agency that has had any dealings with this whole sorry affair.”

Trust response

EPUT, which merged mental health services in the north and south of the county last spring, did not attend last night’s meeting.

Representatives for the organisation have been approached for further comment.

Previously, they said: “Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust is a new trust.

“It took over provision of local mental health and community health services from two former trusts in April 2017, one of which was the NEP.

“We have co-operated fully with the police investigation into a number of patient deaths under the care of the former NEP.

The spokesman added: “Until the outcome of the investigation is known we are unable to comment further.”

What is the investigation and why was it carried out?

Last year, it emerged Essex Police was launching a probe into nine separate establishments – including mental health units – involved in the care of 25 patients since 2000.

The major investigation was launched in January 2017 following further allegations about the death of Mr Leahy.

We exclusively revealed in May last year how “up to 20” deaths were then being investigated, while detectives were in a ‘research phase’ of the probe.

This involved obtaining relevant documents from other public bodies, including the NHS, before preparing a report for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A police spokesman said: “Our investigation, led by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, began in January 2017.

“During that time our officers carried out detailed enquiries, spoke to a number of individuals and gathered and examined a large amount of material from a variety of sources such as HM Coroner’s Office, EPUT, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the relatives of those patients concerned and the HSE.

“In addition to this work the case was subject to a peer review by the heads of serious and major crime for the eastern region.

They added: “We have liaised with specialist lawyers at the CPS throughout this investigation.

“In addition, we instructed an independent barrister to review our investigation and our subsequent decision and they also agreed with our finding.”

