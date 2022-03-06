'High-risk' missing 14-year-old could be in Essex, police say

Desteny Sturgess Green could be in north Essex according to police - Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Police are urgently appealing to members of the public to help them locate a missing 14-year-old girl who could be in Essex.

Desteny Sturgess Green was last seen at 6.50am yesterday, Saturday, March 5, at the Jet Garage on Selby Road in North Yorkshire.

It is believed that Desteny has links to Essex, Essex Police has said.

Can you assist our colleagues at @NYorksPolice find missing 14-year-old Desteny Sturgess Green?



It is believed she has links to the Essex area.



If you see her, please call 101. https://t.co/Qjky9mN2wZ — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 6, 2022

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the force is currently carrying out enquiries to locate her but is growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are now treating her as a high-risk missing person.

Desteny was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, Nike trainers and she was carrying a black bag.

She has been described as approximately 5ft 5ins tall, and of slim build. She has long straight brown hair.

Anyone who has seen her, or who has information that could assist officers, is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting the reference number 12220038265.