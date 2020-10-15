Explained – What Tier 2 restrictions mean for people in Essex

Essex has been put under Tier Two lockdown restrictions - but what does it mean? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Essex will be placed into the ‘High’ level of restrictions under Tier 2 of the government’s coronavirus system following a rise in cases – but what does this mean you can and cannot do?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From Saturday, Essex will move from ‘Medium’ to ‘High’ and households in the county will be banned from mixing indoors.

The decision comes after Essex County Council requested the government to lift the region into a higher lockdown tier following an exponential rise in infections.

MORE: Tougher restrictions for Essex as Covid status upgraded to ‘High’

So what will change?

Essex has been moved to Tier 2 of the government's coronavirus restrictions. Picture: ARCHANT Essex has been moved to Tier 2 of the government's coronavirus restrictions. Picture: ARCHANT

• No household mixing will be allowed indoors – this includes at home or in hospitality venues.

People living alone can however still meet those within their support bubble indoors.

You can still meet other households outdoors, although the rule of six must be followed and is a legal requirement.

Police will be able to disperse any such gatherings and fine individuals involved £100, doubling on each offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.

MORE: 32 students from the University of Essex fined for breaking Covid rules

What rules will remain in place?

You may also want to watch:

• Pubs and restaurants can remain open however the 10pm curfew still applies and customers must only consume food and drink while seated.

• People are also advised to work from home and limit their use of public transport.

• You can continue to travel to venues or amenities that are open, for work or to access education, but should look to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible.

• Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through.

• Schools, universities and places of worship can remain open.

• Weddings can go ahead with 15 guests and funerals with 30 people. While 15 guests are allowed for receptions, wakes and related ceremonies.

• Exercise classes and organised sport can continue outdoors. These will only be permitted indoors if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with or share a support bubble with.

What does this mean for UK holidays and overnight stays?

• People who live in Tier 2 areas should aim to “reduce the number of journeys they make where possible”.

• However, you can still go on holiday outside your local area as long as you don’t share accommodation with people you don’t live or bubble with, or socialise with them in any indoor setting.

• People visiting a Tier 2 area should follow the local Covid rules for that area.

The other areas to be moved into Tier 2 this weekend are London, Elmbridge in Surrey, Barrow in Furness, Cumbria, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash, Derbyshire.

MORE: How many coronavirus cases are there in your neighbourhood?