Essex MPs handed ministerial roles by Theresa May

PUBLISHED: 22:28 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:28 05 April 2019

Colchester MP Will Quince Picture: SU ANDERSON

Essex MPs Will Quince and James Cleverly have been given ministerial roles by Theresa May following recent government resignations.

James Cleverly (Conservative MP for Braintree) Picture: House of CommonsJames Cleverly (Conservative MP for Braintree) Picture: House of Commons

Mr Quince, MP for Colchester, has been appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions after Justin Tomlinson’s promotion.

He tweeted today: “Really pleased to have been asked to join Her Majesty’s Government as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Family Support, Housing and Child Maintenance.

“First day in the office today, huge amount to learn but an area I am passionate about making a difference in.”

While Mr Cleverly, MP for Braintree, becomes becomes parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Exiting the European Union after replacing Chris Heaton-Harris, who resigned on Wednesday.

Mr Cleverly tweeted: said: “Really looking forward to working with the DExEU team.

“This will be a challenging job but I’m determined to get Brexit delivered and make sure both Whitehall and the country see it as an opportunity to be grasped rather than a problem to be mitigated.”

