Essex mother will trek Great Wall of China in memory of daughter

A Clacton mother will make a poignant trek across the Great Wall of China in memory of her youngest daughter to raise money for a mental health charity.

Julia Guille will take on the ten-day challenge in October to fundraise for the Mental Health Foundation after her daughter Bethany Lilley died in January aged just 28.

Bethany, also from Clacton, was staying at the Thorpe Ward of the Basildon Mental Health Unit at Basildon Hospital at the time of her death, which was ruled non-suspicious by police.

Bethany's sister Sarah Guille, who encouraged her mother to take part in the trek, said: “The news of Bethany's death absolutely crippled all of us, as I'm sure it would any other family.

“As a family we think it's really important that something good comes from the tragic news that changed our world beyond belief.”

Julia has already started her training for the challenge by taking her two dogs out for more walks.

As well as walking in memory of Bethany, Julia hopes to raise as much as possible for the Mental Health Foundation, which offers support for those suffering with mental health issues as well as raising awareness and battling the stigma which surrounds it.

Julia said: “While these are horrible circumstances to take on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I am so thankful for my family and friends who have really stepped up to help me raise money for this excellent cause.”

The family need to raise £3,150 to send Julia to China and donations have already come in from as far as the USA through an online fundraising page.

Julia has also teamed up with friends to put on a barn dance at Frinton Free Church on Saturday, May 18.

Tickets for the event will cost £5 for adults and £3 for children and can be bought by contacting Sarah Guille at sarahguille2017@outlook.com.

A quiz night, a charity concert and many raffles are also being organised to help raise funds for the cause.

To donate, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/guille_89