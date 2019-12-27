RAF volunteer and firefighter among those in Essex honoured by the Queen

Leslie Nicoll lives in Dovercourt, Harwich, and will be awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year's Honours List for services to the Fire and Rescue Service and the community in Essex. Picture: LESLIE NICOLL Archant

The New Year's Honours List has shone a light on the efforts of people who have given so much to help those in need across Essex - here's who has been honoured in the county.

Air Vice-Marshal Simon Dougherty lives in Colchester and will become an MBE for voluntary service to RAF personnel and veterans. Picture: SIMON DOUGHERTY Air Vice-Marshal Simon Dougherty lives in Colchester and will become an MBE for voluntary service to RAF personnel and veterans. Picture: SIMON DOUGHERTY

Many of the accolades this year are recognising voluntary and community work, as well as those who have spent lifetimes serving the military and government.

Air Vice-Marshal Simon Dougherty MBE

Air Vice-Marshal Simon Dougherty has devoted 40 years to the Royal Air Force and will become an MBE for his selfless and passionate service to RAF personnel and veterans.

Carolyn Butlin lives in Essex will be made an MBE for services to Probation and Community Safety. Picture: CAROLYN BUTLIN Carolyn Butlin lives in Essex will be made an MBE for services to Probation and Community Safety. Picture: CAROLYN BUTLIN

His work with the RAF Benevolent Fund has supported a huge number of servicemen who were in times of need by providing help for them financially and medically.

Mr Dougherty was astounded to hear the news and said it was a complete surprise to him.

"I would never have even dreamt it," he said.

"I joined the RAF when I was a medical student in 1969 and enjoyed it so much I stayed until 2009.

"I am being rewarded for my work but at the end of the day it really is down to a team of people."

The 70-year-old served as a trustee for eight years at the RAFBF and for 15 years at the Royal Star and Garter Homes, which care for infirm servicemen.

Carolyn Butlin MBE

Another MBE to be is Carolyn Butlin who has dedicated more than 36 years to working in the probation service across Essex.

Mrs Butlin's efforts have included projects to reduce re-offending, providing purposeful activity for former prisoners such as community farming, allotments, dog-walking and crime prevention work.

She was overwhelmed when she heard the news and admits it is a real privilege.

"It's lovely to be recognised both for myself and for the people I work with as the probation service isn't the most glamorous of jobs."

Leslie Nicoll - BEM

Leslie Nicoll is to receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the Fire and Rescue Service and the community in Essex.

A firefighter at the Dovercourt station in Harwich, Mr Nicoll will have completed an astonishing 50 years service on Thursday, January 2.

He has set up numerous charity projects which have provided food, clothing and support for disadvantaged people in the Tendring and Colchester area.

"It's very humbling news," he said.

"I was supposed to set up these projects and then leave them for the service to continue but they're just a joy to do and I have too much fun.

"Every year I say it's my last and I don't want to do it anymore but every year I come back."

Mr Nicoll provides clothing banks, Christmas food and gift hampers for families at Christmas and even fundraises to provide wheelchairs and beds for those in need.

He has supported over 20,000 vulnerable people in Essex through his work.

"Seeing the need, that's what brings me back," he added.

"I just have to help."

Christine Delivett - BEM

A 73-year-old woman from Colchester is also being awarded a BEM for her services to mental health awareness.

Christine Delivett, has been recognised for her outstanding work to support those suffering from mental health.

She has been working with Open Door, a drop-in clinic, for 32 years to help those facing challenges of homelessness, addition, relationship breakdown and mental health.

"I was really surprised when I found out," she said.

"I didn't know, and still don't know, who it was who put me forward."

Mrs Delivett is a trained counsellor and set up a craft and friendship group in May 2008.

She added: "It's really great to see people getting on and forming friendships at the services like the drop in centre and friendship groups.

"You see those relationships they build with the other people who attend and that's so lovely."

