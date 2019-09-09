E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two of region's trees shortlisted to become England's most poplar

09 September, 2019 - 05:30
A Scots pine in Thetford, Norfolk, is one of the contenders vying to be named England's Tree of the Year 2019. The champion will go forward to the 2020 European Tree of the Year contest Picture: MARION SIDEBOTTOM/WOODLAND TRUST/PA WIRE

A Scots pine in Thetford, Norfolk, is one of the contenders vying to be named England's Tree of the Year 2019. The champion will go forward to the 2020 European Tree of the Year contest Picture: MARION SIDEBOTTOM/WOODLAND TRUST/PA WIRE

Two of our region's finest examples of arboreal beauty have been shortlisted for England's Tree of the Year.

The Colchester Castle Sycamore is another finalist in the Woodland Trust's Tree of the Year competition, which runs in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales Picture: MARION SIDEBOTTOM/WOODLAND TRUST/PA WIREThe Colchester Castle Sycamore is another finalist in the Woodland Trust's Tree of the Year competition, which runs in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales Picture: MARION SIDEBOTTOM/WOODLAND TRUST/PA WIRE

Visitors to Colchester Castle will be familiar with one of the trees - a sycamore purportedly planted atop the south-east tower by the mayor's daughter 200 years ago to commemorate Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo.

The tree had to be removed in 1985, for wall repairs, but was returned to its original position in 1987.

Perhaps less well known, but equally intriguing, is Thetford's contribution to the shortlist of 10 trees - a twisted Scots pine thought to have grown in a loop entirely naturally, bent down by wind or snow and then reaching towards the light once the pressure was lifted.

Members of the public are being invited to vote for their favourite specimen - with old oaks dominating the Woodland Trust competition's finalists.

Find out more from 9am on Monday at woodlandtrust.org.uk/treeoftheyear.

