E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former nurse tracked down via Facebook to be reunited with cherished keepsake 31 years later

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 02 May 2020

L/R: Judith Abbott returned the cloak to Philomena Convery-Moroney 31 years ago she lost it. Picture: JUDITH ABBOTT/PHILOMENA CONVERY-MORONEY

L/R: Judith Abbott returned the cloak to Philomena Convery-Moroney 31 years ago she lost it. Picture: JUDITH ABBOTT/PHILOMENA CONVERY-MORONEY

Archant

A Suffolk woman has been reunited with a cherished keepsake from her nursing days after a fellow health worker tracked her down through Facebook to return it, 31 years after it was lost.

Judtih took the cape home and washed it where it now looks as good as new. Picture: JUDITH ABBOTTJudtih took the cape home and washed it where it now looks as good as new. Picture: JUDITH ABBOTT

Over three decades ago, Philomena Convery-Moroney was working as an auxiliary nurse at the now closed Essex County Hospital in Colchester where during her training she was given a traditional wool nursing cloak.

Years later in 2000, medical secretary Judith Abbott came across a skip at the site where she spotted the cape in perfect condition and felt compelled to ask the hospital matron at the time, Donna Booton, if she could rescue it.

“I don’t have mine anymore, but we were all issued them when we were student nurses,” remembers Mrs Booton, who has recently come out of retirement to join the frontline fight against Covid-19 as site matron at Colchester Hospital.

“They were so beautiful and we used to wear them to keep warm even in the nursing lodgings.

Philomena hadn't seen her cape for more than 30 years. Picture: PHILOMENA CONVERY-MORONEYPhilomena hadn't seen her cape for more than 30 years. Picture: PHILOMENA CONVERY-MORONEY

“Judith was always very good at collecting bits like that and I know a lot of nurses who still hang on to them.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Abbott, now 70, said she had been meaning to find the owner of the cloak for many years and decided lockdown was the right time to try,

“I started by searching the initials on the label on Facebook and two people came up so I messaged them both,” she explained.

Donna Booton recently returned to work at Colchester Hospital to help fight the coronavirus crisis. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUSTDonna Booton recently returned to work at Colchester Hospital to help fight the coronavirus crisis. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

“One didn’t reply and the other was Philomena – it was such an unusual name I’m sure that’s the only reason I found her.”

While Mrs Convery-Moroney said she was wary at first upon receiving a message from a stranger asking if she had worked at the hospital all those years ago, she was surprised when Mrs Abbott explained what she had found.

The former auxiliary nurse now works in social care and lives in Ipswich, and was moved by the thought of being reunited with the memento.

“We’re going to meet up Judith and I when this is all over,” she said. “It’s just a great story isn’t it, after so many years.”

The two women have forged a new friendship and Mrs Abbott added that her new friend had cried at the news and added: “It brought back so many happy memories for her.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Do you remember Sudbury’s whacky fun run from 1994?

The Sudbury Fun Run is a yearly event that has been going on since the late 1980s.

Former nurse tracked down via Facebook to be reunited with cherished keepsake 31 years later

L/R: Judith Abbott returned the cloak to Philomena Convery-Moroney 31 years ago she lost it. Picture: JUDITH ABBOTT/PHILOMENA CONVERY-MORONEY

The six books that should be on your to-be-read pile

The Women's Prize for Fiction judges and the shortlisted titles. Picture: Sam Holden Agency

Marjorie, 99, walks 100 laps of garden inspired by fellow war veteran Captain Tom

Marjorie West, 99, has completed her 100th lap and is going to continue walking to raise money for the NHS. Picture: COLIN WEST

Police are looking for this man - have you seen him?

Essex Police are looking for Besen Artu and believe he could be in Ipswich. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24