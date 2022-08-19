Council to give Essex pensioners nearly £1.5million in food vouchers

File photo dated 22/07/09 of a shopper in a supermarket. Shop price inflation has hit its highest rate since September 2011 amid warnings to consumers that the full impact of mounting costs is yet to be seen. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022. - Credit: PA

Some of the poorest pensioners in Essex will receive almost £1.5milion in food vouchers after initial plans to deliver help through districts were found to not be working.

Instead, the county council is increasing its support through its current contract with Wonde – which is already contracted to deliver a £4.2m element of the Household Support Fund through the supply of supermarket vouchers, with a value of £15 per child per week, for the 2022 May and summer holidays.

It means £1.45m of the £3.212m Household Support Fund grant for qualifying pensioners – that was initially meant to be allocated through district, borough and city councils – will now also be provided through food vouchers worth £80.

It means the total value of those vouchers distributed through Wonde will increase from £4.245m to £5.695m.

The grant must be spent by September 30.

Essex County Council says this decision will ensure that all eligible pension households will receive either £80 direct into their bank account or a food voucher of the exact same value.

The vouchers will be tailored so they are issued to the household’s closest retailer, where they can take their paper e-gift card to be scanned in-store.

The vouchers can be spent in Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s Iceland, Waitrose, Farmfoods, M&S and B&M.

The remaining 1,762m will be awarded to districts for them to distribute to those people who can be paid via banks.

A statement as part of a decision notice set to be agreed in the coming days said: “The original agreement with and for distribution of funds via the districts/boroughs/cities has not, for reasons beyond our control, come to fruition and so it is imperative that we act with urgency to get funding to the eligible pension households.

“It is unfortunate that the initially positive discussions with partner authorities have been unable to result in a successful way for them to distribute the funding, meaning that Essex County Council has had to make arrangements quickly meant that we have had to act urgently to find our own way of distributing the funding within the timescale.”