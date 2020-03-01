E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Person from Essex tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:04 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 01 March 2020

People wearing face masks on the London Underground Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

People wearing face masks on the London Underground Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A person from Essex has tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total number of UK cases to 35.

Twelve more people have tested positive for the virus, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

It is not yet clear how the person from Essex contracted the virus.

A statement from Professor Whitty said: "As of 9am this morning 12 further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Three patients were close contacts of a known case, transmitted in the UK, identified as part of contact tracing.

"One patient, resident in Essex, had no relevant travel and it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad; investigations are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

"Of the remaining eight cases, six had recently travelled from Italy and two from Iran.

"The patients who have recently travelled are from London, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire. All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun."

He added: "The total number of confirmed cases in England is now 33. Following previously reported confirmed cases in Northern Ireland and Wales, the total number of UK cases is 35."

Travellers from Wuhan and Hubei province in China are still under strict direction to self-isolate if they have arrived in the country in the last 14 days.

Those doing so should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as you would with the flu, call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the area and follow advice even if you have no symptoms of the virus.

Travellers from other parts of China and other specified areas - a full list can be found on the government's website - including northern Italy, that develop symptoms of a cough, fever or shortness of breath should do the same.

More: Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Person from Essex tests positive for coronavirus

People wearing face masks on the London Underground Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

‘Strange smell in the air’: Sharp-nosed police sniff out cannabis on patrol

The police officers were on patrol in Framlingham when they noticed the funny smell. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: ‘Comfort’ and ‘acceptance’ – The two words which have led us to this point

Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Sure Start children’s centre closure plans must be stopped, says council leader

David Ellesmere has urged people to sign the petition to save the children's centres. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

‘It’s horrendous’ – How charity has been hit by sewer works

Margaret Oldham, chairman of Lowestoft Shopmobility, as the works take place outside the store. Picture: Lowestoft Shopmobility
Drive 24