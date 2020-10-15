Breaking

Tougher restrictions for Essex as Covid status upgraded to ‘High’

Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Households in Essex will be banned from mixing indoors as harsher coronavirus measures are introduced this weekend after the county was moved into Tier 2 of the new Covid lockdown categories.

The three tiers of Covid restrictions Picture: ARCHANT The three tiers of Covid restrictions Picture: ARCHANT

The county has experienced a exponential rise in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks, prompting Essex County Council to request the government to lift the region into a higher lockdown tier.

As coronavirus cases nationally have begun to increase over the last few weeks, the government has unveiled a new three-tier system - with areas of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people placed under harsher measures.

Addressing parliament, health secretary Matt Hancock announced Essex, London York and north-east Derbyshire would be moved into the ‘High’ risk or second tier in a bid to lower the infection rate.

Under second tier measures, residents will be unable to meet socially with other people that they do not live with indoors - including homes, pubs and restaurants.

Hospitality venues are allowed to remain open but must still close from 10pm, while measures on social distancing, the ‘rule of six’ and wearing face coverings in stores still apply.

The new measures come into effect first thing on Saturday morning.

However, the new measures do not apply to Southend or Thurrock, which are not administered by Essex County Council.

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton, said he would accept the new measures “with great reluctance” - but feared for the impact restrictions would have on Essex’s economy.

He added: “Essex is a county with very different demographics. This is a balancing act between the economy and coronavirus.

“If we are placed into Tier 2 measures we must review it almost daily.”

