Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bid for A120 dualling in Essex gets boost from business and politicians

PUBLISHED: 16:30 12 July 2019

Priti Patel with business leaders and local councillors at the meeting in Chelmsford. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Priti Patel with business leaders and local councillors at the meeting in Chelmsford. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Archant

A campaign for a dual carriageway from Stansted Airport to Harwich has taken a step forward, with politicians and business leaders forming a new board to press its case.

They are trying to secure funding to complete the dualling of the road between Marks Tey and Braintree and from Harwich to the junction with the A133 near Great Bromley.

They have come together to form a Business Board and the establishment of A120 Campaign Champions to press the case as Highways England looks at its priorities for growth over the next five years.

The first meeting of the Business Board took place at County Hall in Chelmsford. It is a key element of the campaign to persuade the government to include the £550million dualling scheme in the government's next multi-billion pound strategic Road Investment Strategy (RIS) 2, which will see road improvements between 2020 and 2024.

After lobbying from Witham MP Priti Patel, the government provided match-funding to support Essex County Council to develop the dualling scheme proposals which businesses in Essex and throughout the East of England are backing.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Patel said: "It's great to see so many key businesses and major employers supporting the proposals to dual the A120.

"The A120 is a major economic corridor and dualling the road to meet growing demand will reduce congestion, improve safety, be better for the environment and turbo-charge our economy."

The proposed dualling scheme will add £2.2billion in gross value to the economy, support the creation of up to 20,000 jobs, reduce traffic through local villages and reduce accidents.

Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council cabinet member for infrastructure, a driving force for the upgrade, said more than 500 businesses had already signed a petition calling for government investment in an upgraded A120.

David Burch, from Essex Chambers of Commerce, added: "Whether you are running a small or large company, access to a good road network is essential to the success of your business and the A120 is a vital part of Essex's network.

"The unfortunate fact, though, is that our members tell us that the road isn't fit for purpose and costs them both time and money through delays and closures."

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

‘I’m going to be the best in the world’ – UFC star Allen looking up the rankings for his next fight

Arnold Allen (right) is now ranked number 13 in the world after his dominant victory over Gilbert Melendez at UFC 239 in Las Vegas. Picture: PA SPORT

‘I will do everything in my power to stop the closure’ - MP supports school campaigners

An aerial image in the presentation documents showing the two school sites Picture: GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

Bid for A120 dualling in Essex gets boost from business and politicians

Priti Patel with business leaders and local councillors at the meeting in Chelmsford. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Lighthouse to be taken apart brick by brick and rebuilt to save it from the sea

Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: MICK WEBB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists