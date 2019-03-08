Sunshine and Showers

A12 re-opens following collision at Colchester

PUBLISHED: 18:32 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:11 01 August 2019

Part of the A12 is closed this evening after a collision Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

The A12 has re-opened southbound between J28 and J27 near Colchester after a road traffic collision lead to long delays.

Highways England and Essex Police deployed resources to the scene to deal with the incident which is thought to have involved a lorry.

A spokesman for Highways England had advised motorists to take alternative routes.

He said: "For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from further afield, you may wish to consider an alternative route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media."

