‘Scum of the earth’: Brazen burglars ransack young family’s home and steal £20,000 motorbike

Tommy Munro’'s Kawasaki’ ZX-10R was stolen in a burglary in Stanway, near Colchester. Picture: TOMMY MUNRO Tommy Munro

“I don’t feel safe in my own house” - that was a devastated father’s reaction as burglars ransacked his young family’s home, stealing a £20,000 motorcycle and Tag Heuer watch.

Tommy Munro said he felt his home had been violated after “scum of the earth” burglars threw his 12-week-old son’s belongings around before making off with a rare £20,000 racing motorbike.

The 31-year-old had returned to his Stanway home at about 5pm on Monday, January 28 to discover doors to his garage and house were left open and that his baby’s clothes had been left strewn across the bedroom.

They also took his beloved Tag Heuer watch - which he had bought for £1,800 and reminded him of his father - along with a helmet, spare keys for his car and presents he had received for Christmas.

The bike - which has a distinctive racing dash - was reportedly later seen on the A12, where it is thought to have run out of fuel before being retrieved by the burglars.

Mr Munro has since kitted his house out extensively with CCTV cameras, alarms and Ring doorbells - which allow you to see and hear visitors - to deter thieves from coming back.

But the 31-year-old, who is offering a £1,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the bike, said: “I don’t feel safe in my own house to be honest.

“For me it hasn’t ended. I’m not getting over it.

“I’ve made my house as secure as it can be but I feel like my house has been violated now someone has walked around and had a nose.

“They didn’t break anything but just threw everything around.”

Mr Munro bought his Kawasaki ZX-10R for about £16,500.

The bike, painted in green Kawasaki Racing Team colours, has done about 3,500 miles and Mr Munro has spent £4,000 modifying it, meaning he has spent about £20,000 in total on the bike.

He has also had to move his car away from his house for fear the burglars, who have the vehicle’s spare keys, will come back and take it.

Asked what he would say the thieves, he said: “I’ve nothing to say to those people. I wish the worst on them.

“I think they’re the scum of the earth. They’re just going round brazenly doing it.”

It is believed the burglary happened at around 2pm or 3pm in the afternoon.

Anyone with information should call police Essex on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.