Police seek witnesses after car fails to stop

PUBLISHED: 13:56 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 27 November 2018

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Smeaton Close, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Smeaton Close, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop when asked to by officers in Colchester at the weekend.

A small hatchback car was pursued by officers along Ipswich Road on Saturday around 9pm after seeing the vehicle being driven anti-socially.

The car was then asked to stop in Smeaton Close in the town but failed to do so.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area around the time of the chase and has dash cam footage, is asked to contact PC Thomas Raes at Stanway Road Policing Unit on 101.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Look out for Felixstowe on Sky TV show tonight

19 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Filming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELD

A popular Sky TV show which filmed its semi final along the picturesque Suffolk coast is being aired tonight.

Lorry driver wakes to find 16 pallets stolen from trailer

42 minutes ago Michael Steward
The A14 near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A sleeping lorry driver parked in a layby on the A14 woke to find 16 pallets of small electrical items stolen from his trailer.

Criminal charges to be considered against police officers after death of father-of-three at holiday park

14:50 Mark Boggis and Reece Hanson
Pontins holiday park in Pakefield. Picture: Archant.

Charges of gross negligence manslaughter could be brought against two Suffolk Police officers and one former officer after a man died following his arrest at a holiday park.

Mental health patient allegedly assaulted by two care workers, trial hears

14:48 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A mental health patient at a Colchester hospital suffered “shocking” injuries after he was assaulted by two care workers, it has been alleged.

Police seek witnesses after car fails to stop

13:56 Michael Steward
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Smeaton Close, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop when asked to by officers in Colchester at the weekend.

‘She could easily have died’ – Detective calls for community to come forward after Jaywick arson

13:38 Michael Steward
Police say answers to what happened in the Jaywick arson lie in the community Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The detective leading the investigation into a fire in Essex which left a teenager with severe burns believes the answers to what happened lie in the community.

Snooker club’s moving tribute to popular player who took his own life

13:16 Jake Foxford
Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Famous world snooker player Joe Perry helped a club raise thousands of pounds for a mental health charity in honour of a member who took his own life.

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

