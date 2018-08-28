Police seek witnesses after car fails to stop

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Smeaton Close, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop when asked to by officers in Colchester at the weekend.

A small hatchback car was pursued by officers along Ipswich Road on Saturday around 9pm after seeing the vehicle being driven anti-socially.

The car was then asked to stop in Smeaton Close in the town but failed to do so.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area around the time of the chase and has dash cam footage, is asked to contact PC Thomas Raes at Stanway Road Policing Unit on 101.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org