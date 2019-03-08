Video

WATCH: Dramatic moment police are rammed by allegedly stolen car

Essex Police in Dedham had to evade a potentially stolen car that reversed at their vehicle at speed, injuring both officers Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

This is the moment Essex Police officers were rammed with an allegedly stolen Mercedes being “used as a weapon” in Dedham, on the Essex-Suffolk border.

On March 18, about 10.20am, officers spotted the car which they believed to be stolen and followed the vehicle to Gun Hill, Dedham.

The car failed to stop for officers, pursued the police car in reverse and rammed the patrol vehicle backwards 20ft.

The two officers were left with neck and back injuries when a grey Mercedes E220 Sport reversed at them at speed, forcing the police car to take evasive action to avoid a serious collision.

They have both since been discharged from hospital.

Superintendent Nick Morris, head of operational policing command, said: “This is an appalling incident and I want anyone who witnessed it, or may have seen the car since, to come forward and speak to us

“Using a car as a weapon is unspeakably dangerous and reckless and I won’t tolerate our officers being assaulted.”

Essex Police are appealing for dash cam footage that may help them identify those in the car.

The vehicle was specifically described as being a gunmetal grey colour with a black roof.

The driver was believed to be a man aged in his 40s. A blonde woman was seen in the passenger seat.

As a result of the collision the car will likely have substantial damage, with shards of red plastic visible on the road after the vehicles collided.

Those with information about the incident should call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 290 of March 18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.