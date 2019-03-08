Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

WATCH: Dramatic moment police are rammed by allegedly stolen car

PUBLISHED: 17:10 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 19 March 2019

Essex Police in Dedham had to evade a potentially stolen car that reversed at their vehicle at speed, injuring both officers Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police in Dedham had to evade a potentially stolen car that reversed at their vehicle at speed, injuring both officers Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

This is the moment Essex Police officers were rammed with an allegedly stolen Mercedes being “used as a weapon” in Dedham, on the Essex-Suffolk border.

On March 18, about 10.20am, officers spotted the car which they believed to be stolen and followed the vehicle to Gun Hill, Dedham.

The car failed to stop for officers, pursued the police car in reverse and rammed the patrol vehicle backwards 20ft.

The two officers were left with neck and back injuries when a grey Mercedes E220 Sport reversed at them at speed, forcing the police car to take evasive action to avoid a serious collision.

They have both since been discharged from hospital.

Superintendent Nick Morris, head of operational policing command, said: “This is an appalling incident and I want anyone who witnessed it, or may have seen the car since, to come forward and speak to us

“Using a car as a weapon is unspeakably dangerous and reckless and I won’t tolerate our officers being assaulted.”

Essex Police are appealing for dash cam footage that may help them identify those in the car.

The vehicle was specifically described as being a gunmetal grey colour with a black roof.

The driver was believed to be a man aged in his 40s. A blonde woman was seen in the passenger seat.

As a result of the collision the car will likely have substantial damage, with shards of red plastic visible on the road after the vehicles collided.

Those with information about the incident should call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 290 of March 18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch: Jailed drunk driver’s wrong way journey along A14

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus smashes into family’s home - the third time it has been struck by a vehicle in three years

Nicola Stanmore said it was the third time the house has been struck by a vehicle in the last four years Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

WATCH: Dramatic moment police are rammed by allegedly stolen car

Essex Police in Dedham had to evade a potentially stolen car that reversed at their vehicle at speed, injuring both officers Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘I was open to staying there but the new manager came in and said no’ - McGoldrick on his Town departure

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer after Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. Picture: ARCHANT

The dancing queens of Carbon - are you one of them?

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists