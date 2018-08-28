Snow

Man robbed after pair pushed sharp weapon into his back

PUBLISHED: 17:17 31 January 2019

Essex Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery in Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been robbed by a pair of men in Clacton after having a sharp weapon pushed into his back.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was approached by two men in London Road at the junction of Hawthorn Road at around 12.30am on Monday, January 28.

The victim has told police that one of the men pushed something sharp into his lower back while the other demanded his mobile phone and wallet.

The men took his phone and made off.

One of the men is described as white, 6ft tall and wearing a dark hooded top and black gloves.

Essex Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything, have CCTV or dash cam footage or have any other information to call officers on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/14758/19.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

