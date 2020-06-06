Police release efit after dog bites woman walking in town street

Essex Police have released an efit of man they want to speak to after a woman was bitten by a dog in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Essex Police have released an efit of man they wish to trace after a woman was bitten while walking in Colchester.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was walking in Berechurch Hall Road at 9.25am on Wednesday, May 27 when she was bit by a dog.

She received minor injuries.

Police are looking to trace the owner of the dog and have released the image as part of their investigation.

The dog is described as looking like a Doberman and was not on a lead at the time of the incident.

Anyone who thinks they know this man is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 42/76298/20.