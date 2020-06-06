E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police release efit after dog bites woman walking in town street

PUBLISHED: 10:59 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 06 June 2020

Essex Police have released an efit of man they want to speak to after a woman was bitten by a dog in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police have released an efit of man they want to speak to after a woman was bitten by a dog in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Essex Police have released an efit of man they wish to trace after a woman was bitten while walking in Colchester.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was walking in Berechurch Hall Road at 9.25am on Wednesday, May 27 when she was bit by a dog.

You may also want to watch:

She received minor injuries.

Police are looking to trace the owner of the dog and have released the image as part of their investigation.

The dog is described as looking like a Doberman and was not on a lead at the time of the incident.

Anyone who thinks they know this man is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 42/76298/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s high time they were heard’ network launched for BAME staff at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Louie Horne has worked for the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust for 20 years and chairs the new group for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff which has been named Embrace. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGE PIX

Umeno creates rainbow of 1,000 origami paper cranes in lockdown

Umeno Newland, 12, has made 1,000 colourful cranes during lockdown, inspired by a Japanese legend, where if you make 1,000 cranes you will be granted a wish of world peace and world health Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘We are disgusted at this behaviour’ - UK’s most easterly park subject to ‘abhorrent’ vandalism

Vandalism has blighted progress at The Ness in Lowestoft after contractors Blakedown Construction Ltd returned to site last month. Picture: East Suffolk Council Facebook

Police release efit after dog bites woman walking in town street

Essex Police have released an efit of man they want to speak to after a woman was bitten by a dog in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Revealed – the percentage of primary school pupils who returned to school this week

Schools pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 were allowed to return in Suffolk from June 1. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24