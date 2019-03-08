Robber attacks cinema worker before stealing alcohol

Essex Police are appealing for information after a robber targeted the Curzon cinema in Queen Street, Colchester. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A cinema worker has been left with facial injuries after a robber stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from a Colchester cinema.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man entered Curzon cinema in Queen Street, Colchester town centre on Wednesday, April 3 between 11pm and 11.15pm.

When the man was challenged by a member of staff, he assaulted the worker - causing injuries to the employee's face and arms.

The robber then fled the scene with the alcohol.

The attacker has been described as being white, between the ages of 30 and 40 with a full beard.

It is said that the man was wearing a black hat, a three-quarter length olive green jacket and a white t-shirt with blue jeans.

Those present at the cinema or who may have seen the robber in the Queen Street area at the time should contact Colchester CID on 101, quoting reference 42/52466/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.