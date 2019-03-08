Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Robber attacks cinema worker before stealing alcohol

PUBLISHED: 10:42 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 15 April 2019

Essex Police are appealing for information after a robber targeted the Curzon cinema in Queen Street, Colchester. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex Police are appealing for information after a robber targeted the Curzon cinema in Queen Street, Colchester. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A cinema worker has been left with facial injuries after a robber stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from a Colchester cinema.

The man entered Curzon cinema in Queen Street, Colchester town centre on Wednesday, April 3 between 11pm and 11.15pm.

When the man was challenged by a member of staff, he assaulted the worker - causing injuries to the employee's face and arms.

The robber then fled the scene with the alcohol.

The attacker has been described as being white, between the ages of 30 and 40 with a full beard.

It is said that the man was wearing a black hat, a three-quarter length olive green jacket and a white t-shirt with blue jeans.

Those present at the cinema or who may have seen the robber in the Queen Street area at the time should contact Colchester CID on 101, quoting reference 42/52466/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Patient charged £8.70 for call to cancel Ipswich Hospital appointment

Julie Knights, a nurse from Suffolk was shocked to find she had been charged for call to Ipswich Hospital to re-book an appointment at the eye clinic. Pictures: PHIL MORLEY

Petition launched to keep under-threat children’s centres

A campaign to save under threat children's centres was launched outside Hillside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

First-time offender jailed after being caught with pants full of drugs in Essex

Michael Teca, of Woodmill Road, London (E5), was given more than two years in prison after being caught with Class A drugs Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Primary school places - the wait is nearly over

Children across Suffolk and Essex will be finding out which primary school they have been given a place at on National Offer Day, Tuesday April 16. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists