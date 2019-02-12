CCTV released of man wanted in connection to Witham burglary

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection to a burglary in Witham. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Witham last weekend.

Police received reports on Sunday, February 3 that a property on Blunts Hall Drive, on the western edge of the town had been burgled.

Authorities believe that the burglary took place between the hours of 12pm and 8pm.

A man’s wallet was stolen during the home invasion and the victim’s bank card later used in shops.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Those with information are asked to contact Braintree CID by calling 101, quoting reference number 42/18409/19.

Information can also be given to anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.