CCTV released of man wanted in connection to Witham burglary
PUBLISHED: 19:50 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:50 06 March 2019
Archant
Essex Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Witham last weekend.
Police received reports on Sunday, February 3 that a property on Blunts Hall Drive, on the western edge of the town had been burgled.
Authorities believe that the burglary took place between the hours of 12pm and 8pm.
A man’s wallet was stolen during the home invasion and the victim’s bank card later used in shops.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the burglary.
Those with information are asked to contact Braintree CID by calling 101, quoting reference number 42/18409/19.
Information can also be given to anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.