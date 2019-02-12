Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager suffers injuries after collision in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 13:18 06 March 2019

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a collision in Colchester this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a collision in Colchester this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A teenager suffered injuries after a collision in North Station Road in Colchester on Wednesday morning.

The collision took place just before 10.30am.

The teenager, who was riding a black Skyteam motorcycle came off his bike and suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or drove past the scene and has dash cam footage available to view.”

Those with information about the collision are asked to call the Stanway Roads Policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 393 of 06/03.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bishops aim for a greater understanding of county from Lent pilgrimage

A crowd of well-wishers prepare to see the Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, and the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, start their Lent Pilgrimage Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Bogus police officer claimed dog ‘wasn’t receiving enough water’

Advice was issued on how to deal with cold callers after the incident in Ipswich. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

‘Nottingham knockers’ reported in another Suffolk town

Authorities have received reports of Nottingham knockers in the Leiston area Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Teenager suffers injuries after collision in Colchester

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a collision in Colchester this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town councillor resigns over alleged ‘roughing up’ comments

Hadleigh Guildhall, the home of Hadleigh Town Council Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists