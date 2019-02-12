Teenager suffers injuries after collision in Colchester

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a collision in Colchester this morning

A teenager suffered injuries after a collision in North Station Road in Colchester on Wednesday morning.

The collision took place just before 10.30am.

The teenager, who was riding a black Skyteam motorcycle came off his bike and suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or drove past the scene and has dash cam footage available to view.”

Those with information about the collision are asked to call the Stanway Roads Policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 393 of 06/03.