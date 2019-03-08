Can you identify these seven men caught on CCTV?

Can you help identify these men? Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

CCTV images of seven men wanted in connection with an assault in Chelmsford city centre have been released by Essex Police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police are asking for your help to identify this man from CCTV footage. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police are asking for your help to identify this man from CCTV footage. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The disturbance happened in High Street, Chelmsford, on January 1, when three men were attacked.

The attack happened as the victims were walking close to the Metro Bank in the heart of the main shopping area. They had items thrown at them by a group of people.

Shortly afterwards, three men from the group attacked them.

One was punched in the face and knocked unconscious, another was hit in the face with a belt and received an injury to his hand after falling over, and the third man was also punched.

Essex Police are asking for your help to identify this man from CCTV footage. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police are asking for your help to identify this man from CCTV footage. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The group involved in the incident, which occurred in the early hours on the morning, were seen in McDonald’s before the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101 quoting crime numbers 42/2803/19, 42/2797/19 or 42/2806/19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.