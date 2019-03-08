Woman in her 20s raped in Colchester

Officers are appealing for information after a woman was raped in Colchester in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 5.25am on Saturday, March 16.

Essex Police were called by a member of the public after a woman aged in her 20s told him she had been raped in George Street.

The woman is currently receiving support from specially trained officers.

A cordon continues to remain at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, of Essex Police’s Public Protection Command, said: “I’d like to reassure the public that crimes like these are rare and I would encourage people to continue to go about their daily business.

“We’ve been making enquiries close to the scene and I can assure you that our investigation has been progressing.

“We continue to give specialist support to the woman who was innocently enjoying a night out.

“Additionally, I’d like to thank the member of public who supported the woman following this incident.

“I would like to hear anyone who was in George Street at around the time of the incident to contact our Adult Sexual Assault Investigations Team North on 101 quoting incident 274 of 16/03.

“Alternatively, you can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”