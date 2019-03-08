Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman in her 20s raped in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 15:31 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 16 March 2019

The incident happened in George Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened in George Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Officers are appealing for information after a woman was raped in Colchester in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 5.25am on Saturday, March 16.

Essex Police were called by a member of the public after a woman aged in her 20s told him she had been raped in George Street.

The woman is currently receiving support from specially trained officers.

A cordon continues to remain at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, of Essex Police’s Public Protection Command, said: “I’d like to reassure the public that crimes like these are rare and I would encourage people to continue to go about their daily business.

“We’ve been making enquiries close to the scene and I can assure you that our investigation has been progressing.

“We continue to give specialist support to the woman who was innocently enjoying a night out.

“Additionally, I’d like to thank the member of public who supported the woman following this incident.

“I would like to hear anyone who was in George Street at around the time of the incident to contact our Adult Sexual Assault Investigations Team North on 101 quoting incident 274 of 16/03.

“Alternatively, you can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge expected to CLOSE this evening

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

I’ve lived a lie! I’m more ABC than ABBA!

Bananarama: Still going strong Picture: Raph_PH

Eco-friendly yacht taking shape in Ipswich

Spirit Yachts in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

Woman in her 20s raped in Colchester

The incident happened in George Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Beavers reintroduced back into East Anglia after more than 400 years

The effect the beavers' have on water flows is being heavily monitored Picture: Russell Savory
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists