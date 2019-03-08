Partly Cloudy

Driver injured in A12 'hit and run'

PUBLISHED: 07:42 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 21 July 2019

The crash happened on the A12 near Boreham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the A12 near Boreham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A motorist was left with neck and back injuries after a suspected hit and run crash on the A12 in Essex.

Police received reports of a crash involving a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a blue Toyota Alphara on the northbound carriageway, near junction 19, at around 10pm on Friday.

According to officers, the crash caused the Toyota to leave the road and the van to collide with the central reservation.

The Toyota driver was treated for neck and back injuries.

The van driver was reported to have got out of the vehicle, and was allegedly seen running off in the direction of the Boreham Interchange.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone running from the collision.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving near to junction 19 of the A12 around 10pm and has dash cam footage."

Call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 1397 of July 19 with information.

