Police appeal for information after cyclist dies in hospital following collision

The collision happened at the junction of Kings Avenue and Salisbury Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police in Essex are appealing for information after a cyclist died in hospital following a collision in Holland-on-Sea.

A cyclist and a silver Ford Focus Ghia collided in Kings Avenue, at the junction with Salisbury Road, at 2.50pm on Wednesday, May 13.

The cyclist, a 72-year-old man from Holland-on-Sea, was taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening at the time.

He died in hospital ten days later.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Frinton, continues to assist with our enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident, or relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or 01245 240 590, quoting incident number 641 of May 13.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.