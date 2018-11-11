Man with knife flees after attempted break-in

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two men - one of whom had a knife - tried to break into a home in Colchester late at night.

Members of the public reported to Essex Police that the pair were trying to break into the property in Artillery Street, Colchester at around 11.40pm on Saturday, November 10.

However police officers said the two men made off before being able to get in.

Essex Police have now launched an appeal for information as part of their investigation into the attempted aggravated burglary.

Both men have been described by witnesses to the crime as black and around 6ft tall.

A spokesman for Essex Police said after the incident: “If you saw or heard anything, have any CCTV or were driving in the area and have dash cam footage please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/164622/18.”

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.