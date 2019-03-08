'I know who you are' - Police call out attackers after man airlifted to hospital

A man has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after a fight in Maldon High Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Essex Police are searching for three men who ran from the scene of a fight that has left one man fighting for his life.

The fight, which happened in Maldon High Street around 8.50pm on Saturday, June 29 saw two men attacked.

One of the men, in his 20s, was knocked unconscious and airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where police say he remains fighting for his life.

The other man was also taken to hospital, by land ambulance, with injuries described as serious.

Witness reports say three men ran from the scene of the fight and Essex Police are now trying to locate them.

Senior investigating officer DCI Daniel Stoten said: "I need to hear from anyone who was in the High Street, particularly in the areas of the Oakhouse Bar and Poundstretchers between 8pm and 9pm.

"To the three men that were involved in this incident - I know who you are. I suggest that you make contact immediately."

Those with information are asked to contact the Essex Major Crime Team on 101, quoting crime references 42/102558/19 and 42/102562/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.