Police concerned for missing boy Krischen, 17

PUBLISHED: 15:13 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 27 August 2020

Essex Police are appealing for information to help find missing 17-year-old Krischen Payn from Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old boy from Colchester who has been reported missing.

Krischen Payn was reported missing from the town on Wednesday, August 19, having last been seen around 6.30pm that day.

He is described as being 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build, with shoulder length dark brown hair.

It is believed he was wearing a black jacket, camouflage tracksuit bottoms and black trainers at the time of his disappearance, and was carrying a black bag.

He is said to have links to the Basildon area, although police are concerned he could be anywhere in the country.

A spokesman said: “We need to find Krischen to make sure he is okay.”

Those with any information regarding his disappearance are asked to contact Essex Police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.

