Fears remain for welfare Clacton man missing for months

PUBLISHED: 08:15 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 11 April 2019

Essex Police have issued a new appeal for information after Javan Tutton went missing from Clacton in September. They believe he has links to Bristol and Winchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Concerns remain for the welfare of a Clacton man who has been missing from his home for more than six months.

Javan Tutton, 50, was last seen at around 7pm on September 14 last year wearing a white t-shirt, with a green long-sleeve shirt over the top along with blue jogging bottoms.

He was also wearing black trainers and a grey basketball cap.

Police now believe Mr Tutton, who is 6ft tall and of a stocky build, may be wearing a black wig and a khaki jacket.

They also added that he speaks with a high pitched voice which he tries to alter.

Police investigations have linked him to the Bristol and Winchester areas.

A spokesman for the force said: “We remain concerned for his welfare and ask that, if you see him, you do not approach him and call us immediately.”

Those who may have seen Mr Tutton, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, should call police on 101 and ask for Clacton Police Station.

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

