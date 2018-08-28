Man robbed at gunpoint in Essex park

A gunpoint robbery near a leisure centre has sparked fears about community safety.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking across a park near the Clacton Leisure Centre when he was approached by two men wearing dark hoodies with what has been described as a gun.

The pair made off with the victim’s phone, identification and keys before the he walked home to call the police.

Officers attended the area to search for the men but they were unable to locate them.

Police are now launching an appeal for information to try and catch the culprits.

Susan Honeywood, councillor for St Pauls ward, Clacton, said: “It was really shocking to hear about the incident.

“My thoughts go out to the victim and I hope that he is OK.

“I hope that the police will find the people responsible for this as soon as possible. These are scary times that we live in and I hope that residents still feel safe around Clacton.”

The first man has been described as being 6ft, of a slim build and wore a black hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and a blond fringe showing.

This man had the gun in his waistband.

The second man has been described as being 5ft 8ins, of a stockier build and he was wearing black jogging bottoms and a black top.

Mrs Honeywood continued: “I have never heard of guns being used in Clacton before and I hope it doesn’t become a problem.

“I would ask residents to be vigilant and if they see anything or have any information about the incident to call the police straight away.”

The robbery comes just a week after three were arrested after reports of a firearm in Great Bromley.

A man also attempted to rob a 16-year-old boy in Park Road - however, the teenager managed to cycle away from the robber.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I am not that surprised because these types of things are beginning to happen around here more often.

“Kids are getting into trouble and we get people from London coming here which means that some of the robberies and things are getting more serious.

“I’m not worried, but it isn’t affecting me.

“If I had a kid in his 20s, then I would be telling him to be safe and stay away from all the stuff that is going on.”