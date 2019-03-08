Plea to find wanted Essex man David Kemp

Essex Police have issued an appeal to find wanted Chelmsford man David Kemp, who has links to Braintree, Coggeshall and Halstead. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Essex Police has issued a plea to help find wanted man David Kemp who is linked to Braintree, Coggeshall and Halstead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Kemp, 42, from Chelmsford, is said to be wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with a small brown birthmark on the inside of his left forearm.

Police say he is known to frequent Braintree, particularly The Bull pub in Market Place in the town centre.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We would like to talk to David Kemp, 42, from Chelmsford, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.”

The force added he also has links to Coggeshall and Halstead elsewhere in the county.

Those with information regarding Kemp's whereabouts are asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.