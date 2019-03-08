Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Plea to find wanted Essex man David Kemp

PUBLISHED: 22:23 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 30 April 2019

Essex Police have issued an appeal to find wanted Chelmsford man David Kemp, who has links to Braintree, Coggeshall and Halstead. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police have issued an appeal to find wanted Chelmsford man David Kemp, who has links to Braintree, Coggeshall and Halstead. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Essex Police has issued a plea to help find wanted man David Kemp who is linked to Braintree, Coggeshall and Halstead.

Mr Kemp, 42, from Chelmsford, is said to be wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with a small brown birthmark on the inside of his left forearm.

Police say he is known to frequent Braintree, particularly The Bull pub in Market Place in the town centre.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We would like to talk to David Kemp, 42, from Chelmsford, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.”

The force added he also has links to Coggeshall and Halstead elsewhere in the county.

Those with information regarding Kemp's whereabouts are asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Plea to find wanted Essex man David Kemp

Essex Police have issued an appeal to find wanted Chelmsford man David Kemp, who has links to Braintree, Coggeshall and Halstead. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Andy’s Angles: Town Under 23s’ impressive season comes to disappointing end in play-off semi

Corrie Ndaba showing his disappointed after the full-time whistle Picture: ROSS HALLS

Leading women writers create a family-friendly Primadonna Festival in Suffolk this summer

Author, playwright and televsiion presenter Sandi Toksvig will be taking part in the family friendly events at the Primadonna Festival. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Suffolk elections 2019 podcast: What are the issues you should vote for and what to expect in your area

From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the 2019 local election issues in Suffolk for a special podcast. Picture: BRAD JONES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists