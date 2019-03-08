Plea to find wanted Essex man David Kemp
PUBLISHED: 22:23 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 30 April 2019
Archant
Essex Police has issued a plea to help find wanted man David Kemp who is linked to Braintree, Coggeshall and Halstead.
Mr Kemp, 42, from Chelmsford, is said to be wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with a small brown birthmark on the inside of his left forearm.
Police say he is known to frequent Braintree, particularly The Bull pub in Market Place in the town centre.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We would like to talk to David Kemp, 42, from Chelmsford, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.”
The force added he also has links to Coggeshall and Halstead elsewhere in the county.
Those with information regarding Kemp's whereabouts are asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101.
Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
