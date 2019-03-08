Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CCTV appeal: Police look to speak to this man in connection with motorcycle theft

PUBLISHED: 22:00 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:00 04 May 2019

Essex Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with a theft. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with a theft. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police are looking to speak to this man following with the theft of a Yamaha motorbike worth more than £1,000.

At about 1.50am on Wednesday, April 24, officers received reports that a man walked into St Peter's Street car park in Colchester and sprayed CCTV cameras to obscure their view.

Following this, more reports that a Yamaha motorbike, work in excess of £1,000, was stolen shortly afterwards.

Police have released this CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to about the incident, who may be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/64000/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Old mortar bomb found near railway track in Ipswich

Police and bomb disposal teams were sent to the scene in Boss Hall Road after reports of a wartime bomb being discovered by magnet fishers in the River Gipping. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

CCTV appeal: Police look to speak to this man in connection with motorcycle theft

Essex Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with a theft. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Woman who ‘flew into a rage’ and tried to stab man with screwdriver is jailed

Zena Fourie, 21, of Holmes Road, Halstead, was sentenced to three years after attempting to stab a man with a screwdriver Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Beer and cider festival now ‘delivers a total package’

The East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival getting underway on Sarturday, May 4 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Is teaching children boxing the answer to stopping crime in Ipswich?

Children learn valuable lessons from the boxing sessions. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists