CCTV appeal: Police look to speak to this man in connection with motorcycle theft

Essex Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with a theft. Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Police are looking to speak to this man following with the theft of a Yamaha motorbike worth more than £1,000.

At about 1.50am on Wednesday, April 24, officers received reports that a man walked into St Peter's Street car park in Colchester and sprayed CCTV cameras to obscure their view.

Following this, more reports that a Yamaha motorbike, work in excess of £1,000, was stolen shortly afterwards.

Police have released this CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to about the incident, who may be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/64000/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.