Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Essex police arrest 54 during three week anti-drug operation

PUBLISHED: 23:01 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 23:01 01 April 2019

The burglars took drills, airguns, a wallet and keys from the home in Hitcham Picture: ARCHANT

The burglars took drills, airguns, a wallet and keys from the home in Hitcham Picture: ARCHANT

Archant © 2004

Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as 54 people are arrested as part of a three-week crackdown on drugs gangs in North Essex.

Between March 4 and 24, the police took part in Operation Smuggler targeting organised drugs crime in Colchester and Tendring.

Officers arrested 23 people in Colchester and carried out four warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Acts. In Tendring, 31 were arrested and officers carried out nine raids.

By using a mixture of tactics, including overt and covert patrols, executing warrants and using stop and search powers, officers tightened up on gang-related crime.

Officers also worked with their partners to carry out weapons sweeps looking for hidden weapons, educating children and young people about gang-related crime, and engaging with people who are vulnerable to being exploited by such gangs.

We also spoke to more than 600 residents about our work and obtained more than 160 pieces of information.

Detective Superintendent Leighton Hammett said: “Operation Smuggler was part of our response to knife crime linked to the dealing of drugs and the carrying of weapons in Colchester and Tendring.

“Over three weeks, our community policing teams and Op Raptor team worked with specialist officers from across the force and our partners to target gangs who deal drugs, carry weapons and commit violence.

“We targeted criminals using the road and rail networks, had officers on high visibility and covert patrols, and executed search warrants at addresses where drug dealing was suspected.

“We also used information we gained from the public and our enquiries to target areas linked to drug dealing. We conducted 136 stop and searches, resulting in 46 people being dealt with for offences, including possession of knives and drugs.

“Our work to tackle violent crime will not cease, but tackling drug and gang-related crime involves more than just enforcement.

“It is a community responsibility, which is why we work with other organisations to educate people, and support those who are vulnerable to being exploited, to try and prevent such crimes happening in the first place.

“Information is also vitally important, so if you know anyone who is involved or see any suspicious behaviour, please call us.”

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Essex police arrest 54 during three week anti-drug operation

The burglars took drills, airguns, a wallet and keys from the home in Hitcham Picture: ARCHANT

Planned 1,250 homes north of Bury St Edmunds escalates by hundreds

Land off the A143 in Bury St Edmunds which St Joseph Homes is looking to develop for 1,500 properties. PIcture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pro-EU protestor told to ‘grow up and respect democracy’ by rail staff wins apology

Greater Anglia has apologised to Katie after she complained that staff had told her to

Estimated 60% rise in crack cocaine users across Suffolk

A rise in crack cocaine users has been put down to increased availability, affordability and aggressive marketing by dealers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Revealed - the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk’s roads by police

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists