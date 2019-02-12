Sunny

Ipswich teenager arrested after reported stabbing in Clacton

PUBLISHED: 17:48 25 February 2019

A boy has been arrest after an incident on West Avenue in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after reports that a teenager had been stabbed.

Police were called shortly before 11.25am on Monday, February 25 to a group of people fighting near Christmas Tree Island in West Avenue.

A teenage boy was reported to have been stabbed but left the scene before officers arrived.

Police enquiries are ongoing to find him.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody for questioning.”

The incident is not believed to be linked to a separate incident where a man suffered stab wounds outside Clacton railway station.

Those with any information regarding the incident on West Avenue are asked to call Clacton CID on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Comments have been disabled on this article.

