Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested after reported rape in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 20:59 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:59 16 March 2019

The incident is reported to have taken place in George Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident is reported to have taken place in George Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 21-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of rape and theft.

The arrest follows reports that a woman in her 20s was raped and had her phone stolen in George Street at around 5.25am on Saturday morning.

The man was arrested at around 7.10pm and remains in custody for questioning.

An Essex Police spokesman said that the woman is continuing to receive support from specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adult Sexual Assault Investigations Team North on 101 quoting incident 274 of 16/03.

Alternatively, you can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge closed due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge is now closed Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge expected to CLOSE this evening

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after reported rape in Colchester

The incident is reported to have taken place in George Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If we walked away with a 4-2 win I don’t think anybody could complain’ – Lambert on 1-1 draw with Forest and performance of referee Stroud

Town manager Paul Lambert has words with referee Keith Stroud after the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Gentle giant? Hmm. Why it’s not the whole story about The Suffolk Punch

Working with horses is really the same as training children and dogs, says Bruce Smith. You start from a very young age and youve got to be firm with them - not cruel, obviously  but also praise. The horse will know from your voice whether youre pleased with it or not. If you show youre nervous, youve got a problem. Shown here are Suffolk Horses from The Suffolk Punch Trust at Hollesley, near Woodbridge. www.thesuffolkpunchtrust.co.uk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists