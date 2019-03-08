Partly Cloudy

Three men arrested on suspicion of murder after assault in Maldon

PUBLISHED: 15:47 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 30 June 2019

A man has died following an assault on Maldon High Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died following an assault on Maldon High Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched in Maldon after a man died following an incident on Saturday night.

The man, a 27-year-old from Maldon, sadly died from his injuries in Addenbrooks Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Essex Police have arrested three men on suspicion of murder and they remain in custody for questioning.

The arrests follow reports that two men were assaulted in front of Iceland, at the junction of Market Hill, at around 8.50pm.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man from Maldon, was taken to hospital by land ambulance with a suspected broken jaw.

You may also want to watch:

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Daniel Stoten said: "Sadly, one of the victims has died as a result of his injuries and we are treating this as a murder investigation.

"The victim's family have been with him at hospital and we are continuing to support them during this difficult time.

"Our investigation has been making progress and we have secured the arrest of three men.

"I continue to urge anyone who was in the vicinity of the High Street at around 8pm and 9pm - particularly close to the Iceland store - to get in contact us.

"If you drove along the High street, or up Market Hill between 8.30 and 9pm and have dash cam please make contact as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call our Essex Major Crime Team on 101 quoting crime references 42/102558/19 and 42/102562/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

