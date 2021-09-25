News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two arrested after man dies in crash

Angus Williams

Published: 10:46 AM September 25, 2021   
Two people died in the accident.

Two men have been arrested after a car crashed into a tree near Braintree

Two men have been arrested after a man in his 20s died in a car crash near Braintree last night.

Essex Police was called to reports a Blue Ford Fiesta had crashed into a tree in Witham Road, Cressing at 12.20am today (Saturday September 25).

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested two men on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving.

Both men are currently in police custody.

Essex Police is calling for anyone who witnessed how the car was being driven, or who has footage of the moments leading up to the crash, to come forward.

Essex police can be contacted here, or by calling 101.

Please quote incident 17 of September 25.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on  0800 555 111.


Essex

