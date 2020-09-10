Arrests after alcohol and cigarettes stolen from pubs and restaurants

Two men have been arrested in connection with a spate of thefts at pubs and restaurants throughout Colchester.

Detectives from Essex Police have been investigating after thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and cigarettes were taken from a series of Colchester venues over a one-month period.

Police are investigating burglaries at Wine Me Up in North Hill on August 6, Timbers in Trinity Street on September 4 and at the Fat Cat pub in Butt Road on the same day.

Two men, both from Colchester, have now been arrested in connection with the thefts.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and fraud by false representation, while a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary.

They have been released on bail until September 28 and October 5 respectively.

Essex Police has urged anyone with information related to the burglaries to come forward.