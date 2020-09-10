E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Arrests after alcohol and cigarettes stolen from pubs and restaurants

PUBLISHED: 12:18 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 10 September 2020

Police have arrested two men after thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen from Colchester venues. Stock photo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have arrested two men after thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen from Colchester venues. Stock photo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two men have been arrested in connection with a spate of thefts at pubs and restaurants throughout Colchester.

Detectives from Essex Police have been investigating after thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and cigarettes were taken from a series of Colchester venues over a one-month period.

Police are investigating burglaries at Wine Me Up in North Hill on August 6, Timbers in Trinity Street on September 4 and at the Fat Cat pub in Butt Road on the same day.

You may also want to watch:

Two men, both from Colchester, have now been arrested in connection with the thefts.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and fraud by false representation, while a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary.

They have been released on bail until September 28 and October 5 respectively.

Essex Police has urged anyone with information related to the burglaries to come forward.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drink-driver abused rescuers trying to cut him free from car wreck

The crash happened near Copdock in February Picture: ARCHANT

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second worker at Ipswich B&M store tests positive for coronavirus while on leave

The B&M store in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Bacon and Marston’s non-league games of the week

Josh Mayhew volleys a chance over the bar, during Stowmarket Town's 1-0 win over Gorleston. Stow travel to Yaxley in the FA Cup this weekend. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

‘I want to keep the shirt as long as I can’ - Drinan hoping for central role at Town

Aaron Drinan enjoyed an impressive debut for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller