Man taken to hospital after being stabbed three times on street

Police were called to Austin Avenue in Jaywick after a man was stabbed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed three times on Wednesday afternoon.

Essex Police were called to reports of an assault in Austin Avenue, Jaywick at 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 20.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man injured; he had been stabbed three times.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment on three stab wounds but his injuries are not believed to be serious.”

Those with any information about the incident should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 824 of May 20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.