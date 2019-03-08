Lane closed on A12 after crash
PUBLISHED: 14:07 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 22 July 2019
MATT BUTCHER
A fuel spill following a crash on the A12 has led to one lane of the busy route being closed.
The accident, involving a lorry, happened on the northbound carriageway near Kelvedon around 12.20pm on Monday, July 22.
The driver was not injured in the crash, although a large amount of fuel is said to have leaked onto one lane of the road.
As a precaution, police have closed lane two of the carriageway with the assistance of Essex Highways and Highways England.
Traffic maps show traffic building in the area as a result.
This is the second collision on the road today, after one lane was shut when a Ford Zetec was involved in a single vehicle collision.