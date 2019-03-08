Lane closed on A12 after crash

A fuel spill following a crash on the A12 has led to one lane of the busy route being closed.

We are currently on scene at a 2 vehicle RTC A12 Northbound. There is a large diesel spill at scene, but we have opened lane 2. @HighwaysSEAST are on route to assist and the carriageway may have to be closed fully again. pls avoid the area. #A12 #Kelvedon pic.twitter.com/HmutTE8CP8 — Essex Roads Policing Unit - North (@EP_RPU_North) July 22, 2019

The accident, involving a lorry, happened on the northbound carriageway near Kelvedon around 12.20pm on Monday, July 22.

The driver was not injured in the crash, although a large amount of fuel is said to have leaked onto one lane of the road.

As a precaution, police have closed lane two of the carriageway with the assistance of Essex Highways and Highways England.

Traffic maps show traffic building in the area as a result.

This is the second collision on the road today, after one lane was shut when a Ford Zetec was involved in a single vehicle collision.