Lane closed on A12 after crash

PUBLISHED: 14:07 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 22 July 2019

One lane of the A12 is closed as officers from Essex Police deal with an oil spill near Kelvedon Picture: MATT BUTCHER

One lane of the A12 is closed as officers from Essex Police deal with an oil spill near Kelvedon Picture: MATT BUTCHER

MATT BUTCHER

A fuel spill following a crash on the A12 has led to one lane of the busy route being closed.

The accident, involving a lorry, happened on the northbound carriageway near Kelvedon around 12.20pm on Monday, July 22.

The driver was not injured in the crash, although a large amount of fuel is said to have leaked onto one lane of the road.

As a precaution, police have closed lane two of the carriageway with the assistance of Essex Highways and Highways England.

Traffic maps show traffic building in the area as a result.

This is the second collision on the road today, after one lane was shut when a Ford Zetec was involved in a single vehicle collision.

