A12 stretch closed following serious crash

PUBLISHED: 18:28 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:58 20 September 2019

A stretch of the A12 northbound at Witham has been closed as Essex Police deal with a 'serious' accident.

The major road has been shut between junctions 21 and 22 while emergency services deal with the accident.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The extent of any injuries are not currently known.

Traffic maps currently show traffic stretching eight-miles back to the junction with the A130 at Chelmsford.

