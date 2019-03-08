E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man taken to hospital after collision with car outside train station

PUBLISHED: 09:24 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 11 September 2019

The accident happened outside Marks Tey train station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The accident happened outside Marks Tey train station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after he was involved in a collision outside Marks Tey train station.

Commuters reported large delays around the area as emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a collision outside Marks Tey railway station at around 7.25am today.

"A man had been in collision with a vehicle and has been taken to hospital with a head injury.

"If you saw anything, have CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 161 of 11 September or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

