Boy admits breaking into woman's home and attempting to rape her

PUBLISHED: 17:07 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 18 February 2020

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court to admit attempted rape and aggravated burglary after a break-in in Essex.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged following an incident in Witham in January.

During a pre-trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to both charges.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen said: "This was a horrific crime, where the victim's home was invaded and she was subjected to a violent attack.

"No-one should have to go through this in their own home, which is the one place where you should feel safe.

"I would like to praise the courage of the victim for her assistance she has provided to the police in this case.

She added: "We will be continuing to provide her with support throughout the investigation."

The 17-year old is next due to appear for sentencing on Monday, March 30 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

