Lorry crash scatters 20 tonnes of cement blocks across major road

The incident happened on the A120 near Stansted Airport Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is building up on the approach to Stansted Airport after a lorry overturned on the A120 – casting 20 tonnes of cement blocks across the carriageway.

The incident happened on the A120 near Stansted Airport shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon, completely blocking the busy road.

Highways England, Essex Police and fire crews are currently in attendance – with additional resources on route.

According to Essex Fire and Rescue Service, the lorry was carrying approximately 20 tonnes of cement blocks which were scattered across the carriageway by the force of the collision.

Three fire crews were called to the scene – one each from Braintree, Great Dunmow and Stansted – but firefighters have left the clear up operation in the hands of police officers.

A Highways England spokesman said: “The A120 is closed between the B1008/B1256 and B1256 near Great Dunmow.

“This is affecting traffic heading from Great Dunmow towards Stansted.

“Diversion is via the B1256 – please allow extra time for your journey if you’re heading that way.”